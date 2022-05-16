EU Foreign Ministers try to fix divide on Russia sanctions

EU foreign ministers hope to agree on the sixth package of sanctions for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, with states like Hungary and Cyprus unhappy over some measures.

The most contentious issue is the ban on Russian oil imports, which Hungary opposes.

It will be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) on Monday in Brussels.

Hungary disagrees with imposing an embargo on importing Russian oil, citing its dependence on land pipelines due to its lack of access to the sea.

Consultations on the issue have continued without result since the European Commission’s proposal for the sixth package of sanctions was tabled on 4 May.

Cyprus, Greece, and Malta are also uneasy over the proposal to ban the transport of Russian oil by EU-flagged vessels, and the provision of services such as insurance to any vessels transporting Russian oil remains open.

Foreign Ministers will exchange views with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on the issue and meet with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joy.

They will also have a working lunch with the Foreign Ministers of Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic, on the sidelines of the meeting.

 

