Labour minister suffers brain haemorrhage

251 views
2 mins read

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou is in a serious condition after suffering a rupture of a cerebral aneurysm causing brain haemorrhage and was undergoing surgery in Athens on Monday.

Government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said that, on Sunday, Emilianidou, 67, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Nicosia.

However, due to the seriousness of her condition, she was transferred to a hospital in Athens.

President Nicos Anastasiades was informed immediately and expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery.

The Health Ministry said that Emilianidou was rushed to a private hospital after having severe headaches; she was diagnosed with a subarachnoid haemorrhage in the brain due to a ruptured aneurysm.

A subarachnoid haemorrhage means that there is bleeding in the space that surrounds the brain.

Following instructions by Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela, Emilianidou was flown to Athens, where she is undergoing brain surgery.

“After coordinated efforts by the minister of health and the ministry’s director-general, Ms Emilianidou was transported urgently by ambulance to a specialised medical centre in Greece and is now undergoing surgery,” the ministry said.

“Her state of health is considered critical.”

Health Minister Hadjipantela escorted Emilianidou to Athens.

Emilianidou is a popular minister in the administration and is only one of three women in the government.

A lawyer by profession, she was part of Anastasiades’ first cabinet in 2013.

Anastasiades kept her in the cabinet after winning the 2018 Presidential Election.

The labour minister was to give a joint news conference on Monday with Anastasiades on welfare reform. It has been cancelled.

All meetings of government ministers have also been postponed.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus