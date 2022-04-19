COVID19: Restrictions at crossing points lifted

All COVID-19 restrictions at the crossing points were lifted from 9 am on Tuesday, the United Nations said.

The move follows a decision taken by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health after assessing the epidemiological situation on both sides of the divide.

This means that people wanting to cross from one side to the either will no longer need proof of vaccination or present their test status from Tuesday morning.

“The Technical Committee on Health considers that in view of the epidemiological situation on the island, it is justified to remove all COVID-19 related measures at the crossing points,” the UN Cyprus spokesperson said in a statement.

It warned, however, that the measures could change again in the future, as “the Technical Committee on Health will continue to assess the epidemiological situation on both sides”.

The change comes some five after the COVID-19 risk level was set to dark red on 22 November by the bicommunal committee, which meant that vaccinated and unvaccinated Cypriots had to present a negative rapid or PCR test when crossing the island’s ceasefire line.

