/

Sailor Kontides is top of the world

167 views
1 min read

After updating the ranking system, Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides remains number one in the world for Laser type boats.

According to an announcement, Kontides, who was recently named Athlete of the Year 2021 by the Cyprus Sports Writers Association for the 7th time in the last nine years, had climbed to the top on November 1, 2021, a position he holds to this day.

It is the third time Kontides is at the top of the Laser rankings, after climbing to number one in October 2017 and March 2020.

This means Kontides has been recognised as the world’s best Laser sailor in three of the last five years.

In the first big race this year, the 32-year-old was sixth in the 51st Trofeo Princesa Sofia, which was also the first World Cup for this year, while between April 23-30, he will take part in the Hyeres World Cup in France.

Kontides could be considered the best sportsperson Cyprus has produced.

He finished fourth in the Tokyo, Cyprus’ second-best performance at any Olympics after the silver medal Kontides won at the 2012 London Games.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus