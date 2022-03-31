11% of Cyprus residents are nationals of other EU countries

Cyprus is one of the few EU states in which the percentage of residents are citizens of other countries is higher than 10%, coming third after Luxembourg and Malta, according to Eurostat.

It is also one of a few countries where the percentage of residents that are citizens of another EU state is higher than the percentage of residents from non-EU countries.

Some 11% of the residents of Cyprus were citizens of another EU country, while 8% of residents were citizens of non-EU countries.

Overall in the European Union, 5% of residents were citizens of a non-EU country, which in absolute numbers corresponded to 23.7 million people.

The average of EU citizens living in other member states was 4%, corresponding to 13.7 million people.

The largest numbers of non-nationals living in an EU Member State were recorded in Germany (10.6 million people), Spain (5.4 million), France and Italy (both 5.2 million).

Non-nationals in these four Member States collectively represented 70.3% of the total number of non-nationals living in all EU countries.

The EU Member State with the highest share of non-national citizens was Luxembourg (47% of its total population). Out of these, 38% came from a member state and 9% from a non-EU country.

A high proportion of non-nationals was also observed in Malta (8% EU citizens, 12% non-EU citizens, 20% total), Cyprus (11% EU plus 8% non-EU, 19% total), Austria (9% + 8% = 17%), Estonia (2% + 14% = 16%), Latvia (0% + 13% = 13%), Ireland (7% + 6% = 13%), Germany (5% + 7% = 12%), Belgium (8% + 4% = 12%) and Spain (4% + 8% = 12%).

In contrast, non-nationals represented less than 1% of the population in Romania.

This percentage was around 1% in Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria, 2% in Hungary and 3% in Croatia and Lithuania.

In most EU Member States, the majority of non-nationals were citizens of non-EU countries.

Only in Luxembourg, Cyprus, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Slovakia were non-nationals, mainly citizens of another EU Member State.

Romanian, Polish, Italian and Portuguese citizens were the four main groups of EU citizens living in other Member States on 1 January 2021.