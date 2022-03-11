/

Building permits rose 16.2% in 2021

284 views
2 mins read

Cyprus real estate sector in 2021 gained lost ground from the pandemic as building permits picked up the pace but are still well off the levels recorded in pre- coronavirus 2019.

According to Cystat data, 8,164 building permits were issued last year compared to 7,023 in the same period of 2020, recording an increase of 16.2%.

The number of housing units increased by 13.1%. Single units increased by 14.4% in 2021, and residential apartment blocks by 17.9%.

The area of licensed projects in 2021 rose 3.8% to 2346.2 mln square meters from 2260.7 mln in 2020.

Compared to 2019, when the area of licensed projects reached 2585.8 mln sq.m., the decrease was 9.3% in 2021.

Despite an increased area of licensed projects, the total value of permits decreased by -7.8%, dropping to €2.5 bln from €2.7 bln in 2020.

The total value of these permits decreased by -7.8%, although residential buildings remained the same.

The decrease was mainly noted in road constructions (41.9%), non-residential buildings (32.9%) and civil engineering projects (35%).

Compared to the previous year, an increase in the area covered was recorded in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos, while Famagusta and Limassol recorded a decrease.

Larnaca saw the largest YoY increase with 45.3%, followed by Paphos with 27.6% and Nicosia with 10%.

Non-residential buildings and civil engineering projects decreased in area (13.1% and 58.2%, respectively).

In December, building permits authorized by local authorities stood at 778.

The total value of these permits reached €241.1 mln and the total area 224,800 square metres. These building permits provide for the construction of 1,040 dwellings.

Building permits constitute a leading indicator of future activity in the construction sector.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus