COVID19: Cases spike among under-19s worsens outlook

In the past two weeks, increased cases among teenagers have kept Cyprus’ COVID-19 count higher, with one-third of infections involving those under 19.

Cyprus reported 36,018 in the past two weeks (1-14 February), some 5,000 higher than the 31,013 new COVID-19 cases reported a fortnight ago, indicating a recent wave of infections powered by Omicron has yet to subside.

According to the surveillance report, authorities noted an increase in cases involving people under 19, making for more than one-third of all cases reported.

Cases included 12,979 individuals aged 0-19 (36%), 19,327 aged 20-59 (53.7%), and 3,706 individuals aged 60 and older (10.3%).

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 31 years (IQR: 13-44 years).

The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 40 years (IQR: 31-52 years)

According to the Health Ministry’s latest epidemiological report, the increase in cases has pushed the island’s 14-day accumulated diagnosis up to 4,056.1 per 100,000 population from 3,492.5 in the previous report.

However, the island’s 14-day accumulated diagnosis rate is still lower than a month ago when it stood at 5,235 per 100,000.

Daily coronavirus cases peaked at 5,457 on January 4, with cases dropping in recent weeks below 3,000.

Hospitalisations also appear to be dropping, according to Health Ministry data.

As of February 16, 196 people were still hospitalised.

A total of 32 COVID-19 patients are in a more serious condition, 28 of whom were on a ventilator.

Two weeks ago, 232 people were in COVID wards in state hospitals. The record for hospitalisations is 301 recorded last April.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 9,797 (32.7%) were reported in Nicosia, 9,142 (30.5%) in Limassol, 5,626 (18.8%) in Larnaca, 3,503 (11.7%) in Paphos, 1,918 (6.3%) in Famagusta and 5 cases had residence abroad.

Based on the epidemiological history, 1.9% (n=674) were cases with recent travel history, while 98.4% (n=34,951) were cases of domestic transmission.

Over the last 14 days, 94,242 RT PCR and 1,372,237 rapid antigen tests were performed (10,612.8 RT PCR and 154,531.2 rapid antigen tests per 100,000 population).

Among cases diagnosed until February 14, 934 deaths (all causes) were reported in the Republic of Cyprus (CFR: 0.3%).

The mortality (all causes) for people with COVID-19 is 105.2 per 100,000.