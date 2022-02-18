Medical and healthcare workers in the struggle to tackle coronavirus.

COVID19: Pandemic death toll revised upward to 814

198 views
1 min read

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that it has revised data on deaths from COVID-19 in Cyprus, reporting an additional 12 deaths over the past year, which raised the total since 2020 to 814 from 802.

The 12 additional deaths confirmed on Friday were five men and seven women, aged 46 to 95.

The deaths occurred between January 9, 2021 and August 28, 2021.

This is the second time in a week the health ministry has revised the number of deaths, adding to the list people who had lost their lives to COVID-19 over a year ago.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced that the number of Covid-19 cases recorded until February 14 is 292,962 and not 293,040 as reported on Thursday.

“Therefore, from today’s daily announcement, the new infections will be added to the total number of 300,357,” the ministry said on Friday.

The corrected data regarding cases, was announced following a routine analysis of the epidemiological data, excluding cases reported more than once.

A health ministry official said this has to do with people going to get tested at a second testing facility after being informed that their sample returned positive for COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said it updates its database regularly to deliver more accurate epidemiological surveillance data.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus