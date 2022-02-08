/

Flights from Paphos gradually increase

A gradual increase of flights from Paphos airport is expected this month, according to the flight program of airline companies, provided the pandemic doesn’t worsen.

According to Cyprus airports operator Hermes, the first week of February closed with 85 flights conducted from Paphos.

During the week 14-20 February, 112 flights are planned, while on 21-27 February, 114 flights are expected to take place.

Hermes said during February; there will be flights departing from Paphos airport to destinations in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary,  Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine and the UK.

During January, 63,000 passengers travelled through Paphos airport; most were outbound to the UK, Greece, Poland, Russia, Germany, Israel, and Ukraine.

Last year, around 1.5 million passengers travelled through Paphos airport.

According to Hermes, most of them travelled from and to the UK, Russia, Greece, Poland, Israel, Germany, Italy, Hungary, France, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

October was the busiest month for the airport, when 331,612 people travelled through it, recording a rise of 2.7%, compared to pre-COVID October 2019 –a record year for tourism before the pandemic started.

