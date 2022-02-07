Cyprus airports committed to net-zero future

The Toulouse Declaration marks a new chapter in Europe’s journey towards aviation’s net-zero 2050 goal; airports across the continent — including Larnaca and Paphos – have emerged as strong voices driving the initiative.

The Toulouse Declaration marks the first time European governments, the EU Commission, industry, unions, and other key stakeholders formally align on aviation decarbonisation.

It paves the way for the concrete next steps to establish an EU Pact for Aviation Decarbonisation and globally.

Airports have long been the first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonising aviation.

Almost 200 European airports are now certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme and close to 400 airports globally.

European airports jointly made this public undertaking in 2019 and have since reconfirmed this goal with some airports publishing roadmaps taking them to this target by 2030 and a handful of trailblazers already there.

Hermes Airports Chief Executive Officer Eleni Kaloyirou said: “The signage of Toulouse Declaration confirms Cyprus airports’ commitment to energy policy.

“For more than a decade, Hermes Airports supported sustainable development, and the protection of the environment, which is a significant goal for the company”.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, said: “Each and every airport undersigning this Declaration is making a tangible difference to our future as an industry, as an economy and as a society.

“They continue to demonstrate ambition, vision and excellence in their sustainable actions. I admire and applaud every one of them.”

Launched by the EU’s French Presidency the 4 February, Toulouse Declaration is the first-ever public-private initiative supporting European aviation’s goal to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

This Declaration was formally endorsed by ACI EUROPE and by 250 European airports.

It is also the first joint initiative of its kind globally, aligning all EU stakeholders on the principles and actions needed to decarbonise and transform Europe’s aviation sector.