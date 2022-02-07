Cyprus narrowing gender pay gap

Although gender inequality exists, efforts to eradicate the pay gap between men and women in Cyprus produce results, said Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou.

“Despite progress in reducing the pay gap between men and women, we are continuing efforts to reduce and eradicate the phenomenon,” Emilianidou said on the occasion of Equal Pay Day.

In a statement, Emilianidou said the gender pay gap in favour of men has declined, “which is satisfactory”.

Emilianides said that Cystat’s revised data for 2019 shows the pay gap narrowed significantly and stands at 10.1% compared to the EU average of 14.1%.

This ranks Cyprus in the top seven among the 27 EU member-states.

“To tackle unequal pay between men and women, all employers, employees and the state alike are called to contribute.

“My ministry is focused on the aim of full and effective equality between men and women, an integral part of which is the complete eradication of the pay gap between men and women.”

