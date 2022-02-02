Akrotiri celebrates World Wetland Day

To mark World Wetland Day, on 2 February, Akrotiri Environmental & Education Centre invites people to visit to learn more about their important conservation work.

Thomas Hadjikyriakou, manager of the centre, stressed the importance of educating people about the environment said: ‘’The centre and the wider Akrotiri peninsula is home to some of the most incredible species of flora and fauna in Cyprus.

‘’The ideal place to experience the wetlands is looking over the Salt Lake with incredible views of the plant life and the flamingos currently living there.

“World Wetlands Day is a big event worldwide, and we are always looking forward to welcoming people not just from Limassol but all over Cyprus.

“There are many wonderful things that our wetlands offer, and 2 February is a great opportunity for people to come along and learn more about what we have on our doorstep.

Among the many educational programmes that the centre offers are organised tours for school groups.

Students have the opportunity to participate in fieldwork activities in a protected wetland where they learn how to assess water quality.

“With the use of innovative technologies, the centre has become a hub for environmental awareness throughout Cyprus, and the work being carried out by staff at the centre is incredibly important.”

The centre is supported by the British Bases in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Culture, alongside the Akrotiri community.

It is part of a wider network of environmental education centres islandwide.

 

