January dam levels highest for three years

Water levels at the dams in Cyprus this January are the third-highest for the month this decade, Water Development Department director Panagiota Hadjigeorgiou said.

In statements to CNA, Hadjigeorgiou said the water inflow had exceeded all expectations during the last twenty-four hours, reaching 6 million cubic meters.

She said if the rainfall continues at the same rate, the overflow of the Lefkara dam is expected by the end of the month and that of Asprokremmos dam by the end of February.

The overflow of Pomos dam, with a total capacity of 860,000 cubic meters, was reported Tuesday, while the dam of Argaka, with a capacity of 990,000 cubic meters, overflowed on Sunday.

The amount of water stored is currently at 70% of the total reservoir capacity, making this January the third-best in a decade.

At the same time, last year’s dam capacity was at a higher 74%, but with more rain forecast this month, levels should exceed 75%, fully meeting supply needs.

Cyprus has already exceeded its average rainfall for the winter so far.

