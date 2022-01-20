/

National Guard chief tightens bond with Armenia

248 views
1 min read

The importance of the bilateral military cooperation program between Cyprus and Armenia plus Greece was reaffirmed during an official visit of the National Guard chief, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis.

A statement on Thursday said the military programs are part of the network of international cooperation developed by the National Guard with the Armed Forces of allied countries.

During the visit, at the invitation of the Armenian Armed Forces head, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, issues of common interest, and ways to upgrade bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The Cyprus delegation was briefed on the current situation in the wider Caucasus region.

Views were also exchanged on the international security challenges the two countries face.

Zervakis referred to the threats to security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean due to the constantly evolving actions of Turkey.

Both sides expressed determination further to deepen the military cooperation program between Cyprus and Armenia.

Zervakis was received by the Minister of Defence Suren Papikyan, who expressed his gratitude for the support of Nicosia and reiterated the long-standing support of Armenia for a Cyprus settlement based on UN resolutions.

The Cypriot delegation visited the Air Defense Unit of the Armenian Armed Forces and was informed about its mission and capabilities.

A visit to the Armenian Genocide Monument was also paid.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus