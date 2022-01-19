COVID19: Validity of recovery certificate halved

From 31 January, the validity of the certificate issued for those who have recovered from COVID-19 will be reduced from 180 days to 90 days.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday this change is valid for all holders of the EUDCC recovery certificate, regardless of whether they issued the certificate before 31 January.

It is also noted that these certificates will continue to be issued via the platform www.eudcc.gov.cy.

The date from which the certificate will be valid is when the individual has been dismissed from isolation.

The certificate will be valid for domestic use for up to 90 days from the date of the first positive test, as determined by the relevant decree.

The EUDCC recovery certificate will still refer to the validity of 180 days since the date of the first positive test, which is the maximum period allowed by the EU. Therefore it can be used for travelling purposes.

When travelling, passengers must get advice from the Re-open EU website or application (reopen.europa.eu) or the country of arrival on the validity period of the certificate, which may be 180 days or less in other countries.

Isolation reduced

On Wednesday, the Cabinet decided to shorten to 10 days from 14, the recommended time for self-isolation for close contacts of people with COVID-19.

Government spokesperson Niovi Parisinou said the decision would come into effect from 24 January.

She said: “Release earlier than 10 days is allowed after a negative PCR test on the 7th day of contact or later at their own expense”.

Those who have received their booster dose are not required to self-isolate even if they are close contacts of infected individuals.

A rapid test on the third and fifth day after contact is recommended.