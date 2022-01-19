COVID19: Man who hit headmaster, attended ceremony when positive

A 53-year-old Paralimni man investigated for assaulting a headmaster in a COVID row involving his daughter was found to have violated coronavirus rules by speaking at a ceremony and going to work after testing positive.

The man initially troubled police when the headmaster of his daughter’s school reported him for assault after being called to pick up his daughter, who went to class despite testing positive.

Police discovered the father had also violated quarantine rules when going to his office even though he too had COVID.

The man said to be unvaccinated has an accounting firm in the Famagusta district.

Police found the man at his office on Tuesday, following a complaint by his daughter’s headmaster.

Staff at the accounting firm reportedly told police they were not informed their employer had COVID.

Authorities are also looking into another violation of his quarantine; as evidence surfaced, he attended the ceremony for the Holy Monastery of Ayios Antonios in Dherynia following renovation work.

He was the main speaker at the busy event attended by Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou, some MPs, and local officials.

Reportedly, the man came into contact with tens of people at the ceremony, which took place on Sunday after he tested positive for COVID-19 the day before.

According to police sources, officers are waiting for the 53-year-old to recover from COVID and exit his quarantine to press charges for violating COVID restrictions and assaulting the school headmaster.

 

