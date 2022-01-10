Only 39.8% of 2021 car sales were new

296 views
1 min read

Vehicle registrations dipped by an annual 11.8% in 2021 to 34,716 from 39,367 the year before, and under 40% of saloon cars sold were new.

According to the Statistical Service (CyStat), the annual drop in registrations was a steeper 38.6% for December alone.

Last month, total registrations of motor vehicles were 2,018, recording a decrease of 38.6% compared to December 2020.

Passenger saloon cars also registered a large decline of 38.6% to 1,567.

Over the year, passenger saloon cars decreased 12.8% to 26,634 from 30,554 in 2020.

Out of the total number of passenger saloon cars, 10,611 (39.8%) were new, and 16,023 (60.2%) were used.

Coaches and buses registered in 2021 decreased to 51, from 305 the year before.

Goods conveyance vehicles recorded a drop of 16.5% to 4,035, compared to 4,833 in January-December 2020.

Light goods vehicles decreased by 19.5% to 3,070, heavy goods vehicles by 18.4% to 461 and road tractors (units of trailers) by 0.5% to 181, while rental vehicles increased by 17.9% to 323.

Mopeds under 50cc registered numbered 246, the same as the previous year.

On the other hand, motorbikes over 50cc increased by 11.2% to 3,324 in 2021 from 2,989.

The main suppliers of motor vehicles in Cyprus during 2021 were Japan (33.3%), Germany (17.1%), France (7.8%) and the United Kingdom (6.6%).

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Business