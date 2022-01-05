Annual unemployed drops 56%

In December, the number of registered unemployed in Cyprus dropped by an annual 55.7% to 14,800 people out of work.

According to data published by the Statistical Service, compared to December 2020, those registered unemployed fell by 18,582 persons.

The reduction was mainly driven by the sector of accommodation and food service activities, where the jobless declined by 3,947, followed by trade with a decrease of 3,839, manufacturing 1,247, construction 1,064, transportation and storage 946.

Meanwhile, newcomers in the labour market decreased by 1,479 last month.

According to Cystat, based on the seasonally adjusted data showing the unemployment trend, the number of registered unemployed for December decreased to 14,336 compared to 15,015 in the previous month.

The registered unemployed concern those over 15 who apply at local labour offices as actively seeking employment.

