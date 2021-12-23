COVID19: Extra vaccination centres for children

Building on high demand from parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, the Health Ministry has added extra vaccination centres for ages five to 11 on 3-4 January.

It follows unexpected demand and complaints from parents they could not get an appointment at vaccination centres adapted to cater only to children.

Appointments for child jabs must be made online.

Parents can now book appointments for the additional centres online through the vaccination portal, as clarified by the Health Ministry.

The additional centres that will be administering jabs to children are:

Nicosia – state fair, centre A and motherhood and child welfare centre at Latsia health centre.

Limassol – Spyros Kyprianou sports centre – centre A; motherhood and child welfare centre at the old Limassol hospital.

Larnaca – motherhood and child welfare centre at the old Larnaca hospital.

Famagusta – motherhood and child welfare centre at the Famagusta hospital.

Paphos — motherhood and child welfare centre at Paphos general hospital.

The Health Ministry said that vaccination centres on 3-4 January would also cater to people over 12 with online appointments.

Walk-in centres will only cater to people going in for their second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, on the condition that they had their first shot at the same centre.

