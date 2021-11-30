//

AMD ‘computer & graphics’ sees record revenue in Q3

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) “Computing and Graphics” segment recorded its largest quarterly revenue yet in Q3 2021 after experiencing a 9.5% quarterly CAGR since Q3 2020 – $2.4 bln.

As one of the most recognizable names in gaming when it comes to hardware companies, AMD’s high-performance graphics technologies are the standard bearer when it comes to gaming and has benefited greatly from the rapid rise of the industry, according to data presented by betting provider Wette.de.

AMD is a household name among gamers with their hardware products considered as top of the line and in competition with other tech giants such as Intel.

The company benefitted from the boost in engagement the gaming industry experienced in 2020 but has clearly carried over the momentum into 2021. In Q3 2021, AMD recorded its largest ever quarterly revenue to date from the “Computer and Graphics” segment of $2.4 bln.

“AMD’s place in gaming was further solidified in 2020 when engagement spiked and even casual gamers were exposed to the brand. The company has done well in recent years to position itself as one of the premier names in gaming,” explained Robert Pascal, editor at Wette.de.

Q3 2021’s revenue also marks the third consecutive quarter that AMD breached the $2 bln revenue mark and the fifth consecutive quarter to experience growth. From Q3 2020 to Q3 2021, AMD’s Computer and Graphics segment experienced a rosy Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.5%.

In Q3 2021 AMD also saw its highest quarterly net income since 2020 amounting to $923 mln. This figure is a 137% increase from Q3 2020’s net income.

Total revenue for AMD also crossed an important milestone as it breached the $4 bln mark for the first time after generating in Q3 2021. Total quarterly revenue experienced double digit CAGR growth of 11.4% within the one period from Q3 2020 and Q3 2021.

