COVID19: Masks, Safe Pass mandatory for children

Cyprus on Monday enforced stricter COVID-19 restrictions, as children over six now need to wear a face mask in school and present a Safe Pass for extracurricular activities and venues they visit.

Mask-wearing and carrying a Safe Pass to gain entry to shops and entertainment venues is now mandatory for anyone over six.

Parents Monday protested against mask-wearing in the classroom at primary schools and there were peaceful demos at the weekend against the government measures.

For children between six and 11, Safe Pass documents consist of proof of recovery from the virus in the past six months or a negative PCR or rapid test not older than seven days.

A digital Safe Pass document is mandatory for those between 14 and 64.

Businesses are obliged to use the CovScan application to scan Safe Pass documents electronically.

Also, starting Monday, primary school children will be tested weekly until the Christmas break.

Christmas events at schools are banned, while those planned by venues or businesses need special permission.

Health authorities will provide free testing in areas severely affected by the virus to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

From Wednesday, authorities will turn the screw on the unvaccinated.

Adults who have not completed their vaccination regimen must have a 72-hour PCR test or a 48-hour Rapid Antigen test for Safe Pass purposes.

Previously unvaccinated people could have a rapid test every 72 hours.

From 15 December, only people over 12 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine will be able to enter indoor and outdoor venues such as stadiums, restaurants, and nightclubs, regardless of whether they have recently been tested.

Furthermore, authorities are applying pressure on Cypriots to get a booster shot.

People needing a booster jab have until 18 December to get one, or their Safe Pass will be invalid.

Also, next month, health authorities will introduce self-testing.

Vaccinated people will be handed test kits for free from pharmacies with a GP’s prescription.

The unvaccinated will have to pay for their test kits.

All COVID-19 measures will be in force until the end of the year.

