Two held in Engomi murder

Two men aged 25 and 36 from the Congo were remanded in custody for eight days by a Nicosia district court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of their fellow countryman.

The two suspects were arrested shortly after they allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old Congolese man following an altercation that turned ugly.

The victim was fatally stabbed in the back outside a kiosk in the Parisinos area in Engomi, Nicosia, at around 10 pm on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near a Zorbas bakery situated next to Dias Media headquarters.

Police called to the crime scene found the victim lying unconscious on the ground with stab wounds on his back.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff and a medical examiner.

The Nicosia CID are investigating the case.

 

 

