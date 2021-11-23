AEL basketball star still critical

Cyprus police have arrested a second person in connection with the violent attack on AEL Limassol’s US basketball player Corey Manigault who is still in critical condition with a serious head injury.

Police on Tuesday said they had arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the case, the second person to be held after a 46-year-old man from Nicosia was remanded in custody for eight days.

The 46-year-old faces charges of attempted murder; he appeared before a Nicosia district court judge on Monday, who remanded him in police custody.

It is not yet known what charges will be brought against the 19-year-old.

Meanwhile, an AEL basketball spokesperson said that Manigault is not out of danger as doctors could not take him off the ventilator he had been placed on since Sunday’s attack.

Talking to SuperSport FM, AEL spokesperson George Savvas said: “According to the latest information from the doctors, they tried to remove the ventilator from our basketball player, but it was not possible because his body did not respond positively”.

Savvas said Manigault’s condition is stable but critical.

“We hope he wins this battle and returns to the basketball court as soon as possible.

“More days will be needed to draw safe conclusions over his condition and what damage this attack has caused.

“At the moment, even the doctors themselves do not know.”

AEL forward Manigault, 23, is hospitalized with a brain haemorrhage and hematoma following serious injuries he sustained during a violent assault outside a Nicosia nightclub early Sunday morning.

Manigault’s girlfriend and his teammate Brandon Averette were also injured in the incident.

They suffered cuts and abrasions but have no serious injuries.

Police said the AEL basketball player from the USA, 2.06 metres tall, was attacked by a group of people at around 5 am on Sunday.

The motive for the violent attack remains unclear.

Police are looking for several other suspects that were captured on CCTV.