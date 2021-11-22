Cypriot held for attacking AEL basketball star

Cyprus police have arrested a 46-year-old man from Nicosia for the suspected attempted murder of AEL Limassol’s US basketball player Corey Manigault while looking to identify others involved in the attack.

AEL forward Manigault, 23, has been hospitalized with a brain haemorrhage and hematoma following serious injuries he sustained during a violent altercation early Sunday morning outside a Nicosia nightclub.

Manigault’s girlfriend and his teammate Brandon Averette were also injured in the incident.

They suffered cuts and abrasions but have no serious injuries.

Police said the AEL basketball player from the USA, 2.06 metres tall, was attacked by a group of people at around 5 am on Sunday.

The motive for the violent attack remains unclear.

The 46-year-old faces charges of attempted murder; he appeared before a Nicosia district court judge on Monday, who remanded him in police custody for eight days.

AEL said that Manigault is currently out of danger but remains on a respirator and remains in a serious condition.

In statements, the victims told police unknown assailants assaulted them.

The incident is currently under investigation by police.

