COVID19: Safe Pass scans now obligatory

Businesses are legally required to electronically check the validity of COVID Safe Pass documents held by their customers using the newly introduced CovScan application.

Door greeters at business establishments, where more than ten individuals can gather, must scan a unique QR barcode presented by customers before they are allowed to enter.

The application to electronically scan Safe Pass documents must be used at shops, events, gyms, and restaurants.

Scanning Safe Pass documents was made compulsory on Monday after the government allowed a grace period for businesses to familiarise themselves with the procedure.

Currently, the application is available only for Android devices on Google Play, with authorities saying that CovScan Cyprus would soon be available on iPhones in weeks.

In comments to CyBC radio, Deputy Minister of Innovation Kyriacos Kokkinos said the application would only be scanned to verify validity. Door greeters should carry out no other identity checks.

“The app won’t show all the personal information of the individual out of respect to privacy,” Kokkinos said.

Some groups have been excluded from being submitted to electronic scans, including people over 65 who may be unfamiliar with technology.

Also excluded are Turkish Cypriots who were vaccinated in areas not controlled by the government, tourists and residents of Cyprus who were vaccinated in countries outside the EU, the EEA and Switzerland.

Authorities introduced the CovScan as many Safe Pass documents presented by customers to gain entry to establishments were either fake or invalid.

Holders of Safe Pass must have completed their vaccination scheme, recovered from the virus in the past six months, or taken a rapid or PCR test in the past 72 hours.

The government is currently contemplating cancelling the Safe Pass for people who don’t get the third jab seven months after their initial vaccination.

There is evidence that COVID-19 immunity starts to wane off after five to six months.