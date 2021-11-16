COVID19: Booster shots available for over 40s

COVID-19 booster shots will be available for people over 40 from Wednesday, provided that six months have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

People over 40 who want the third dose of a COVID-19 jab can visit a walk-in vaccination centre or book their appointment online.

Booster shots will be delivered using primarily mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), with the exemption of people who were initially vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

These people can choose between receiving another shot of the Janssen vaccine or choosing from the two mRNA ones.

Those vaccinated with AstraZeneca will also be given a choice between a Pfizer or Moderna shot. No further AZ shots will be made available.

Boosters are available at walk-in vaccination centres across the Republic from Monday-Thursday, 8 am-1 pm.

Bookings are also made available via the Health Ministry’s online vaccination portal.

The ministry reminded the public to bring their ID cards (or passports and other identification documents where necessary) and their vaccination cards.

The age limit for booster shots was lowered to 40, following a government’s decision to gradually administer them to its adult population aged 18 and above.

Cyprus is seeking to improve its coronavirus vaccination coverage in light of a new surge of coronavirus infections.

On Monday, new cases spiked 354 – their highest level since August.

In early September, Cyprus rolled out its booster shot scheme for people residing in nursing homes and healthcare workers to prevent a new wave of infections as immunity wanes in older groups.

Since then, authorities have pushed the age limit down regularly.

But the majority of people eligible for a third dose have not come forward.

According to Health Ministry data, 57.8% of people over 80 have received a booster shot, but only 23.3% over 70 and 13% of over 60 have turned up for the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the ministry, 66.6 per cent of the total population of around one million are fully vaccinated.

Cyprus has reported a total of 128,038 COVID-19 cases and 588 deaths.

The 14-day cumulative case rate leading up to 8 November was 284.7 per 100,000 population.