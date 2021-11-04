COVID19: Cyprus fully vaccinates 80%

In an update on Cyprus’ vaccination rate, the Health Ministry said that 80% of the island’s adult population are now fully vaccinated, while 82.3% have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cyprus vaccination rate has not moved much, as last week’s figures stood at 79.9% for fully vaccinated, and 82.2% had received a COVID jab.

Around 42.8% of teenagers aged 16 and 17 have received a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

In the 12 to 15 age group, the ratio is 29%.

Some 43,000 people have received a booster shot, of which 33,485 are people over 60, 3,345 are health workers, and 2,730 reside or work at a nursing home.

The rest are people who belong to a vulnerable group.

Paphos remains steadily in the lead, as 90.7% of its adult population have completed their COVID-19 vaccination scheme.

Famagusta is next with 89.3%, Nicosia follows with 79.2%, Limassol 78.6% and Larnaca trails on 74.6%.

Meanwhile, Cyprus will be administrating booster shots to everyone aged 50 and over plus anyone with severe obesity, the cabinet decided on Thursday.

The government approved lowering the age limit for booster shots from 60 to 50, on the condition they have completed their vaccination scheme at least six months earlier.

Health authorities have reported over 125,000 COVID cases and 575 deaths.

 

 

