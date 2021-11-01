Efforts to form new ruling coalition in north

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has given the newly elected chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP) Faiz Sucuoglu the mandate to form a new ruling coalition on Monday.

Sucuoglu was elected as the head of UBP at the party’s extraordinary congress on Sunday after the former boss Ersan Saner stepped down from both the government and the party in October.

Right-wing UBP’s new leader was given 15 days to put together a ruling coalition, which analysts say is impossible as there is no consensus in the Turkish Cypriot assembly.

Earlier in October, the leader of the tri-partite coalition of the National Unity Party (UBP)-Democrat Party (DP)-Rebirth Party (YDP) Saner resigned, quoting quorum issues within the assembly.

Members of ruling parties had abstained from assembly sessions in what has been interpreted as a silent protest against Saner.

Tendering his resignation to Tatar, Saner said: “Quorum issues, developments within the two coalition partner parties and certain problems in government lead to this resignation”.

“I observed the government could not continue further. We do not have a majority in the parliament….”

UBP members have openly said they would prefer an election as even if a coalition could be formed, it would be on shaky grounds.

Saner was to stay on until a new government was formed; however, a sex tape scandal forced him to step down, going on ‘leave’ and ending his tenure as the party’s leader.

He has denied involvement in a ‘sex tape’ which made the rounds on social media, claiming he was framed by his successor Faiz Sucuoglu.

The woman appearing in the tape has implicated Sucuoglu, who initially denied knowing her but later admitted to having lunch with her once.

The ‘sex tape’ scandal first appeared on Twitter when Turkish journalist Erk Adziarer referred to a businessman in the north who allegedly possessed the video, which then allegedly fell into the hands of a Turkish mafia boss, Sedat Peker.

Peker has long been publicising “evidence” against Turkish ministers and has previously referred to cases involving illegal activities in the north.