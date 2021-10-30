COVID19: Three deaths, cases stable

Cyprus registered its highest daily coronavirus death toll on Saturday since mid-September, with three fatalities taking the total since the outbreak began to 574.

Despite the three deaths – three men aged 73,75, and 81 – October has had 12 days without recording any victims.

However, the number of hospitalisations dropped marginally to 58 from 60, and new daily cases fell to 155 from Friday’s 160.

In its daily Covid report, the Health Ministry said that the death toll since the pandemic increased 574, of whom 20 died in October.

The average age of those who died is 76.1.

After a record 80 deaths in August, the number dropped to 40 in September.

Of the 58 patients admitted to state hospitals for treatment, 21 remain serious, down one from the previous day.

Meanwhile, intubated patients were up to seven, and 63.8% of hospital patients were reported as unvaccinated.

Another five patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 124,332.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours fell by 11,000 to 46,597 from Friday.

With fewer tests and infections dipping to 155, five less than Friday, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rose to 0.33% from 0.28%, well within the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, eight were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, three were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 42 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 59 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 43 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.