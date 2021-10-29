Limassol Marina among world’s most photoed

Limassol Marina has built a strong reputation among social media users, recently ranked in the top ten most Instagrammable marinas, along with Dubai.

Comparethemarket.com, one of the UK’s leading price comparison websites, ranked the Limassol marina sixth of the most Instagrammed marinas worldwide based on the number of hashtags.

With its known skyscrapers in the background, Dubai’s picturesque marina, blue waters, and high-end restaurants was top.

#dubaimarina was added to over 3.9 million posts on Instagram.

In second place is Marina del Rey, a seafront community in LA, with the port being North America’s largest man-made small-craft harbour.

Marina di Porto Cervo in Sardinia comes in third. The Italian marina is famous for its lavish parties and nightlife; the surrounding area features a mix of unspoiled natural beauty and modern facilities, and luxurious nightclubs.

Limassol Marina ranks sixth with 65,428 hashtags.

Located in the heart of Limassol, it is surrounded by a rich history and a diverse international community, claiming to be the region’s most exciting destination.

Limassol Marina, the first superyacht marina on the island, opened in 2014, with 650 berths for yachts up to 110m, 162 luxury apartments and 74 exclusive villas, with private berths or direct access to the beach.

To date, the landmark project has attracted buyers from 50 nationalities, more than 7,000 yacht arrivals, including 111m and 143m superyachts, and over 4,000 daily visitors in the dining and shopping area.

The marina also benefits from its own dining and shopping establishments, spa and fitness.

According to Comparethemarket.com, Cyprus is also included in the popular destinations for travellers.

“Currently, UK searches for destinations such as Dubai, Cyprus, and Greece are on the rise, as potential travellers go on the hunt for their next destination as early as next month,” said Josh Daniels, head of travel at comparethemarket.com.

Limassol Marina made the top ten cut, beating the Montauk Yacht Club in New York and Porto Hercules in Monaco.

