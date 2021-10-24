COVID19: No deaths as new cases remain below 100

Cyprus reported no coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a rise in the number of patients to 63 from 60, and new daily cases remaining below 100 having dropped to 89 from 97 on Saturday.

The Health Ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 568, of whom 16 died in October.

After a record 80 deaths in August, the number dropped to 40 in September, with ten days of no Covid-related deaths. So far, October has also seen ten days of no Covid-related deaths in Cyprus.

Of the 63 patients admitted to state hospitals for treatment, 21 remain in serious condition, one less than the previous day.

Meanwhile, eight patients remain intubated, one less from the previous day and 56% of hospital patients are reported as unvaccinated.

Another three patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 123,357.

38,000 tests

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours dropped to 38,139, nearly 7,000 fewer than Saturday.

With fewer tests and a drop in new infections, eight less than the day before, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rose to 0.23% from Saturday’s 0.21%, well within the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, six were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, six were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 24 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 27 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 26 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.

All 84 tests in retirement homes were negative for Covid-19, as well as 79 random rapid tests on passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, while one person was positive among 1,296 tests in restricted institutions.