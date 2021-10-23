COVID19: Another death as cases dip

An 83-year-old woman was the latest victim to COVID-19 in Cyprus on Saturday as the number of cases dropped below 100, but hospitalisations were up.

Cyprus reported one coronavirus death, a rise in the number of patients to 60 from 57, and a decrease in new daily cases to 97 from 175 on Friday.

Cases fell to their lowest level since 10 October.

The Health Ministry said in its daily Covid bulletin that the death toll since the pandemic started rose to 568, of whom 16 died in October.

It said that the latest victim of the virus was an 83-year-old woman, although males account for 361 of all deaths (64%) and females 207 (36%).

The average age of all fatalities during the past 18 months is 76.2 years.

After a record 80 deaths in August, the number dropped to 40 in September, with ten days of no Covid-related deaths. So far,

October has also seen ten days of no Covid-related deaths in Cyprus.

Of patients admitted to state hospitals for treatment, 22 remain in serious condition, one less than the previous day.

Meanwhile, nine patients remain intubated, one more from the previous day and 60.66% of hospital patients are reported as unvaccinated.

Another three patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 123,268.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours dropped to 45,556, nearly 10,000 fewer than Friday.

With fewer tests and a drop in new infections, 78 less than the day before, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ fell to 0.21% from Friday’s 0.32%, well within the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, two were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections, two were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 18 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 50 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 25 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.