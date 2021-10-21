Panorama
/

RUSSIA: Cyprus peace after Turkish troops withdraw

397 views
1 min read

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said for there to be stability in Cyprus, the existing system of guarantor powers must be scrapped, and withdrawal of foreign troops is necessary.

The ministry’s position was made as Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of Russian Federation counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Russia firmly supports a viable solution to the Cyprus issue based on the international legal framework, as defined by UN resolutions for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality.

Moscow made clear it is not in favour of a revision of the model for a Cyprus solution or a change in the negotiating framework.

Turkey has said Cyprus talks cannot continue based on a bicommunal federal solution but the reality of two separate states on the island.

Russia argues the existing system of guarantor powers – where Turkey, Britain and Greece and protectorates – must be abolished and the withdrawal of foreign troops to bring about long-term stability on the island.

“The withdrawal of foreign military units is necessary for long-term stability on the island.

“Our country supports the efforts undertaken by the UNSG in the framework of his good offices’ mission to resume the bicommunal dialogue,” the ministry said. (source CNA)

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus