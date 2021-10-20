/

Cyprus FM in Moscow visit

The Cyprus problem and prospects for a resumption of stalled UN-backed talks under Turkish hostility will be on the agenda when Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides meets his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow.

The two ministers will sign the Strategic Framework for Cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation for 2022 – 2024 and an Agreement for Cooperation for Humanitarian Operations in Crisis Management Situations.

According to Nicosia, Christodoulides travels from Budapest to Moscow to pay a working visit on Thursday, following an invitation from Lavrov.

Discussions at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will involve official delegations from both sides.

Christodoulides and Lavrov will review bilateral relations between Cyprus and Russia, discuss the Cyprus issue and whether the resumption of negotiations is possible.

Also under the diplomacy spotlight is the escalation of Turkish activities in fenced-off Varosha and incursions into Cyprus waters, plus the current situation in EU-Russia relations.

Russia is viewed as a trusted friend of Cyprus who can wield its influence at the UN as a permanent Security Council member.

Cyprus talks have been in limbo since they last collapsed in July 2017.

