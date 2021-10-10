COVID19: One death, new cases below 100

Cyprus reported one coronavirus death on Sunday, as daily cases dipped below 100 to 94 and hospitalisations remained unchanged at 60.

A 53 year old woman was the latest victim of the virus.

The Health Ministry said in its Covid bulletin the death toll increased to 558 since the pandemic started in March last year, of which six were recorded in October.

September saw 40 deaths and ten days of no deaths, while August broke the record with 80 people dying from Covid-19.

New cases declined to 94 from 134, while the number of patients currently admitted at state hospitals for treatment remained unchanged at 60. Of these, 22 remain in serious condition, one less than the previous day.

Meanwhile, 11 patients remain intubated, and 60% of hospital patients are unvaccinated.

Another 10 patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of all SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 rose to 121,364.

The number of PCR and antigen rapid tests conducted during the past 24 hours was lower at 38,802, over 8,000 less than Saturday.

With a lower number of tests and 94 new infections, 40 fewer than the day before, the benchmark ‘test positivity’ rate dropped to 0.24% from 0.29% and remains well below the high-risk threshold of 1%.

Of the new cases, six were passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports, and 26 were diagnosed from private initiative and hospital tests.

A further 32 cases were identified from private rapid tests at labs and pharmacies, and 30 were positive from the free national testing programme, available only to those vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.

All 102 tests at retirement homes were negative for Covid-19, as were 1,024 tests at restricted institutions, as well as 314 random rapid tests on passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports.