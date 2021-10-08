COVID19: Cyprus eases restrictions on social events

Cyprus has tweaked COVID-19 measures, allowing more people to attend sporting events, cinemas, and theatres said Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas on Friday.

Following a cabinet meeting, the health minister announced the slight easing of measures, noting that more time should be given before others are lifted.

Hadjipantelas said: “Given the possibility of seasonal viruses in tandem with COVID-19 and the need to allow more time for the vaccination of more people with the booster shot, the cabinet decided to ease the measures in a targeted manner.

A change in weather conditions in the coming days, but also the estimates of the scientific community, which warns of a possible outbreak of seasonal infections in the winter parallel with COVID-19, require the cautious lifting of restrictions to minimize the possibility of a new outbreak of the virus in the community”.

Football matches can be attended at 75% of the stadium’s capacity on the condition that fans will either be fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past six months or present a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours.

Theatres, amphitheatres, and cinemas may allow up to 300 people indoors and 350 outdoors on the condition that attendees carry a Safe Pass.

Hospitality venues will also have the option to use 75% of their capacity but only by letting in fully vaccinated people or who present a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 not older than six months or a negative 72-hour PCR test certificate.

The cabinet also decided to raise the maximum number of people at social events, such as weddings and christenings, from 250 to 300 people for indoor facilities.

Indoor events can hold up to 500 guests (up from 450), provided that all attendees are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months.

And the number of people allowed at a dining table increases from 10 to 12.

All other measures, such as wearing a face mask in public spaces and indoor facilities, remains in effect.