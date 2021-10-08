COVID19: Booster jabs for over 70s

Cyprus health authorities pushed forward with their COVID-19 booster shot rollout reaching people aged 70 and above on Friday.

Following strong interest from people over 75, the Health Ministry moved on to the next age group in line for a booster jab.

As announced by the Health Ministry, 17,140 people eligible for the third shot of a COVID-19 vaccine have come forward to receive their booster shots.

Earlier in September, the ministry began booster doses for residents and healthcare workers at nursing homes, health professionals, and vulnerable groups.

So far, those over 75 have been called to get their booster shots, while authorities are continuing vaccinations for invulnerable groups and healthcare workers.

Booster shots are administered at vaccination centres across the Republic, either by appointment arranged through the online vaccination portal or at walk-in facilities without an appointment.

Beneficiaries who have completed their initial vaccination abroad will not be able to arrange their booster shot appointment through the vaccination portal.

They need to visit a walk-in vaccination centre from Monday to Thursday, 8 am to 1 pm.

Only the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna ARE used for booster jabs, irrespective of the type administered initially.

Meanwhile, health authorities are organising a mass COVID-19 vaccination event in Limassol on Sunday for first-timers and booster shots for people who have completed their vaccination scheme six months ago.

Eligible are people over the age of 65, people belonging to vulnerable groups, along with health workers who were the first to be vaccinated when Cyprus launched its vaccination rollout in late December last year.

A massive vaccination centre at the Lanitio Sports Centre in Limassol will operate from 8 am to 3 pm Sunday.

Asked whether COVID-19 booster shots will be given to those under 65, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Thursday: “This will happen when we get the green light from experts.”