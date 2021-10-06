COVID19: Booster shots for over 75s

Cyprus health authorities pushed forward with their COVID-19 booster shot rollout reaching people aged 75 and above on Wednesday.

Following a vivid interest from people over the age of 80, the health ministry moved on to the next age group in line for a booster jab.

On Tuesday, 1,362 people over the age of 80 were vaccinated at walk-in vaccination centres across the island, pushing the number of people receiving a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 15,206.

Booster shots are being administered at vaccination centres across the Republic, either by appointment arranged through the online vaccination portal or at walk-in facilities without appointment.

Beneficiaries who have completed their initial vaccination abroad will not be able to arrange their booster shot appointment through the vaccination portal. They will have to visit one of the walk-in vaccination centres from Monday to Thursday, 8am to 1pm.

Only the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna will be used for the booster jab, irrespective of the type administered initially.

Earlier in September, the health ministry began booster doses for residents and healthcare workers at nursing homes, health professionals, and vulnerable groups.

So far, those over 75 have been called to get their booster shots, while authorities are continuing vaccinations for people in vulnerable groups and healthcare workers.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved COVID-19 booster shots for people with severely weakened immune systems.

The agency has also given the green light to EU member states to proceed with a booster shot rollout for the general population with the Pfizer vaccine if their governments decide it is necessary.

