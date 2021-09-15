/

UK, Cyprus ‘frank exchange’ on peace process

Any proposals related to the Cyprus problem must not deviate from the UN Security Council resolutions, said President Nicos Anastasiades in response to the UK advocating a looser federal solution for the divided island.

He said the aim must be the evolution of the Republic of Cyprus to a functional and viable state without anachronistic systems of guarantees and the presence of foreign troops.

According to a statement, Anastasiades conveyed this to the UK High Commissioner Stephen Lillie during their meeting on Wednesday.

According to a written statement by Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos, the British High Commissioner reaffirmed the position of London for the resumption of negotiations based on the agreed framework, giving some explanations as to the initiatives which the UK government takes.

Pelekanos said the meeting took place at the High Commissioner`s request, Lillie made comments afterwards.

“President Anastasiades and Lillie had a frank exchange of views on the prospects for the resumption of the talks on the Cyprus problem.

He added: “President Anastasiades expressed his readiness to hold a meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General.”

During the meeting, President Anastasiades also underlined the need to adopt bold and substantive confidence-building measures to reinforce the resumption of moribund talks.

The UK, a guarantor power, has been criticised for supporting a two-state solution for Cyprus advocated by Turkey and Talat.

Still, Lillie has refuted this saying a highly decentralised federation warrants further discussion, but the UK supports Cyprus remaining a single sovereign state.

