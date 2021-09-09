COVID19: Vaccination centres open on Saturdays

183 views
1 min read

With schools in full swing, the Health Ministry announced it would be operating seven vaccination centres islandwide on Saturdays to better cater to children and students.

Anyone wanting to get a COVID-19 shot, including students who can’t skip school to get a jab, can book an appointment on Saturday through the online vaccination portal or visit one of the walk-in centres.

The Saturday centres operating from 8 am-12 pm and will accept anyone aged over 12.

Walk-in centres are also open from 8 am-1 pm on Monday-Friday.

On Fridays, they also cater to people not registered with the country’s General Health System.

So far, 38.5% of teenagers aged 16 and 17 have been vaccinated with the first dose, and 30.5% are fully vaccinated.

And 22.3% of school students aged 12-15 have been vaccinated with one shot, while 9.2% have completed their vaccination regime.

The Health Ministry also reminded the public to bring their identification documents, while minors must provide proof of their parent’s consent.

In Nicosia, the Saturday vaccination centres will be at the state fair and can be contacted on 22 574320 / 22 570559.

Limassol’s centres are at the Spyros Kyprianou sports arena (25 335361) and Kyperounta (25 806700).

Larnaca’s vaccination centre is stationed at the port (24 642 385), Paphos at the town’s general hospital (26 803 246) and, Famagusta’s is at the Famagusta Healthcare Centre (23 202263).

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus