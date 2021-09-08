COVID19: Over 75% in Cyprus fully vaccinated

According to the Health Ministry, over 75% of the adult population in Cyprus are fully vaccinated as the government slowly but surely moves toward herd immunity against COVID-19 variants.

Until 7 September, the Ministry of Health said 79.4% of the adult population had received one COVID jab, and 75.1% had completed their vaccination course.

With schools opening, health authorities have made vaccinating school students a priority in their drive to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Recent data shows children are more susceptible to the deadlier Delta variant than the wild SARS-CoV2 strain and are more likely to spread the virus.

In July, Cyprus began vaccinating 16 to 18-year-olds, while 12 to 15-year-olds started receiving the jab in August.

A total of 38.5% of those aged 16 and 17 have been vaccinated with the first dose, and 30.5% are fully vaccinated.

And 22.3% of those aged 12-15 have been vaccinated with one shot, while 9.2% have completed their vaccination regime.

Paphos maintains the highest vaccination coverage at a district level, with 90.4% of its population receiving one dose.

It is followed by Famagusta 88.8%, Nicosia 78% and Limassol with 77.8%.

Larnaca has the lowest vaccination coverage, with 73.8%.

Health experts argue that if Cyprus wants to contain the virus and its more potent variants, around 80-85% of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health authorities have difficulty convincing young adults to get the jab as less than half of teenagers under 20 have received it.

For young adults aged 18 to 19, vaccination stands at 49.7%, while 61.5% of those 20 to 29 have received at least one jab.

Coverage with at least one dose is higher in older age groups, reaching 71.9% for ages 30 to 39, 88.5% for the 40 to 49 age group, coverage drops to 83.5% for 50 to 59.

Older people have been the most willing to take the jab, as coverage in the ages 60 to 69 stands at 89.3% and over 97% for those aged 70 and older.

Booster shots are being rolled out for the over 65s and vulnerable groups who completed their vaccination scheme six months ago.