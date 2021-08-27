/

First Cyprus-Egypt summit on September 4 in Cairo

The first Cyprus-Egypt Intergovernmental Summit will take place on September 4 in Cairo, with delegations headed by Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) said President Anastasiades would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides, Agriculture and Environment Minister, Costas Kadis, Defence Minister, Charalambos Petrides, Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades, and Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanos.

During the Summit, the two sides are expected to discuss a broad spectrum of bilateral relations covering key areas of energy, defence, diplomacy and shipping.

Egypt and Cyprus, along with Greece, have built a regional alliance on shared energy exploration in the region.

It has seen the three countries become closer as partners in defence and upholding regional stability.

Nicosia and Cairo are hoping to cement their deepening ties during the Summit next week.

