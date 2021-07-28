/

COVID19: PCR test change at airports

From Sunday, only vaccinated Cypriots and permanent residents arriving from high-risk COVID-19 countries will be allowed to take a PCR test at Cyprus airports on arrival.

In a statement, the Health Ministry reminded the public that a Cabinet decision on 2 July would come into effect on 1 August, changing the rules that allow Cypriots to take a test upon arrival rather than their country of departure.

According to the new regulations, only people who have received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, minors aged 12-15 and passengers who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will have this option.

Cypriots not fully vaccinated, arriving from a red category country who do not take a test before their flight, will have to remain in mandatory self-isolation for 72 hours.

They must also carry out a new lab test for COVID-19 at their own expense after three days.

If the result is negative, their self-isolation ends in line with health and transport ministry protocols.

Cypriot passengers coming from a country in the orange category will be treated the same as foreign arrivals who must undergo a PCR test within 72 hours before departure and have a certificate proving they tested negative for COVID.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated with approved vaccines and carry an EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) do not need a PCR test, nor do they need to self-isolate.

 

 

