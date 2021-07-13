/

COVID19: Cheap hotel stays for jabbed Cypriots

Vaccinated Cypriots can enjoy a state-sponsored holiday, with a quarter of the island’s hotels and tourist enterprises participating in the government discount scheme for jabbed vacationers.

On Tuesday, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism issued a list of 220 hotels, mainly four-star or below, that have responded to the call to participate in a scheme that will run from July 15 until the end of August.

Hotels offer rooms at a maximum of €80 a night per room, as the government subsidises 35% of the total cost of the holiday booked.

Those eligible are Cyprus residents who have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a vaccine or who have recovered from Covid-19 up to 180 days before their stay at the hotel.

Director-General of the Cyprus Hotel Association said hoteliers had shown a strong interest in participating in the scheme, with the offer expected to cover demand.

“What this effectively means is that customers taking advantage of the scheme could end up paying as little as €50 for their stay at hotels, which is a great offer,” Roussounides said.

People opting to take advantage of the scheme must present proof of their vaccination or recovery at the hotel upon arrival.

The €3 mln subsidy scheme covers a minimum three-night stay in a double room with breakfast at a hotel or tourist accommodation unit.

It is an extension of a previous holiday scheme that covers May, June, and September.

Roussounides revealed that over 100 hotels joined the plan for mobile vaccination units to vaccinate staff.

“Around 2,000 hotel employees have already shown interest in receiving the Covid-19 jab, with the first 200 vaccinated over the weekend.”

The list of hotels participating in the scheme can be found here.   (https://www.visitcyprus.com/index.php/en/summer-vacations-support-scheme)

 

 

