Cyprus Institute promotes unique high-tech research

The Cyprus Institute is a world-class, non-profit research and educational institution with a strong scientific and technological orientation to promote a sustainable environment.

It is a regional Center of Excellence, addressing issues of regional interest but of global significance, with an emphasis on cross-disciplinary research and international collaborations.

Recognizing the unique geopolitical location of Cyprus as the southern and eastern-most state of the European Union, The Cyprus Institute is based in Nicosia developed a gateway between the European Union and the Eastern Mediterranean – Middle East (EMME), and as an important research resource to help transform Cyprus into a knowledge-based economy and advance the welfare of the island and the region.

Having launched its first research centre in 2007 and with only a few years in operation, The Cyprus Institute has demonstrated its keen ability to successfully conduct cutting-edge scientific research and attract scientists of international repute.

Today, The Cyprus Institute has over 275 staff from 26 countries and secured competitive funding of over €70 mln from many national and international research projects.

Many are funded by the European Union, such as a TEAMING project for the establishment of a new research Center, an Advanced Grant from the European Research Council (ERC), two European Research Area Chairs (ERA Chairs) and two Marie Skłodowska-Curie European Joint Doctorates (EJD).

The Cyprus Institute is also an accredited, degree-granting institution of higher education that offers high-quality Master’s and PhD programs to select students worldwide. In addition, the Institute provides training for future researchers and scholars and currently has over 80 Graduate Students, including 15 Master’s and 67 PhD students.

It comprises four specialized multidisciplinary research centres developed in partnership with leading international institutions in their respective thematic areas.

The Energy, Environment and Water Research Center (EEWRC), founded in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), EEWRC became operational in September 2007 as the first research centre of The Cyprus Institute.

The scientific activities of the Center, pursued through collaboration with major institutions in Europe and North America, address issues of renewable energies, primarily solar, Water and Marine Sciences, sustainable provision of ecosystem services.

The Science and Technology in Archaeology and Culture Research Center (STARC) founded in partnership with the Centre de recherche et de restauration des musées de France (C2RMF). STARC aims to contribute to the study of Archaeology and Cultural Heritage through the development of rigorous, broad research inquiries that foster cross-disciplinary collaborations between the social sciences and humanities.

The Computation-based Science and Technology Research Center (CaSToRC), founded in partnership with the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and its National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA), fosters the introduction, development, and application of intense computational methods (modelling, simulation, visualization) to advance science and technology.

The Climate & Atmosphere Research Centre (CARE-C) founded in partnership with the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Germany, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission and the University of Helsinki.

CARE-C is a Centre of Excellence for Climate and Atmosphere Research, focusing on the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East (EMME) region.

Facilities & Infrastructure

The Cyprus Institute has pioneering research infrastructures, many of which are unique in Cyprus and the region, such as the largest academic supercomputer in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Unmanned Systems Laboratory (USRL), the PROTEAS Solar Laboratory in Pentakomo and the Cyprus Atmospheric Observatory.