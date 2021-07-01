Six new routes on Ryanair summer schedule

Ryanair on Thursday launched its biggest ever summer schedule in Cyprus, operating 36 routes from Larnaca and Paphos.

The Summer 2021 schedule also includes six new routes to Bologna, Bari, Corfu, Marseille, Rhodes, and Venice Treviso – all from Paphos.

The low-cost airline will also fly to London Stansted and Vienna from Larnaca.

“As peak Summer season approaches, these new routes will help boost air traffic and the tourism industry in Cyprus, while vaccination programmes continue across Europe,” said Ryanair.

Cypriot consumers and visitors can now book much-deserved holidays to European hotspots such as Bari, Corfu, Rhodes, Venice and more on even lower fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing & Digital, Dara Brady, said: “We’re delighted to be in Cyprus today as Ryanair’s biggest ever Summer schedule officially launches from Paphos and Larnaca.

“Air traffic is set to soar throughout the peak summer months of July & August as vaccinations programmes continue, and with 36 routes (6 new) to choose from, our Cypriot customers have a host of European destinations to choose from this Summer for that much-deserved break.

“Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved getaway, knowing that if they need to change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of December.

“To celebrate the official launch of the Cyprus Summer Schedule, we are releasing seats for sale, with fares available from just €19.99 for travel in until October, which are available to book until midnight Saturday, 3 July.

“Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”

Hermes Airports senior manager Aviation Development and Communication Maria Kouroupi said: “We are very happy to see Ryanair restarting a big program from its Paphos base.

“It is very important for us after this difficult period to see our biggest airline in Paphos maintain its confidence in Cyprus”.