Cyprus, Greece intensify cruise sector cooperation

Cyprus and Greece are strengthening their cooperation in the travel sector, focusing on promoting cruises, Deputy Tourism Ministers of the two countries, Savvas Perdios and Sofia Zacharaki, said.

On Wednesday, they, the Cypriot Deputy Minister of Shipping, Vassilis Demetriades, the ruling party DISY leader, Averof Neophytou, and Cyprus Hotels Association chair for Limassol, Charis Theocharous, boarded the cruise ship Jewel of the Seas.

The ship is docked in Limassol, preparing to start its first Greek cruise on July 10.

Zacharaki said Athens and Nicosia began substantive cooperation months ago, with the promotion of the cruise sector is one of the many aspects that both countries wish to do together.

She added that she is looking forward to the joint initiatives of the two countries regarding the promotion of their tourism product.

Perdios said the launch of the Royal Caribbean cruises itinerary from Limassol port allows strengthening the cooperation between Cyprus and Greece, especially in benefiting from the cruise sector.

“It is a sector that concerns both countries since any cruise ship that departs from Greece definitely passes through Cyprus and vice versa,”  Perdios said.

Royal Caribbean’s decision to make Limassol its homeport for the first time is considered “incredibly important” for the island.

It is an indicator that Cyprus is considered a top cruising destination for 2021.

Royal Caribbean will be carrying cruise itineraries to the Greek isles this summer – calling at Mykonos, Santorini, Crete, Rhodes, and Piraeus – with Jewel of the Seas, a vessel able to carry more than two thousand passengers.

It is estimated that Royal Caribbean’s decision to station the Jewel of the Seas in Limassol will bring multiple economic benefits.

 

