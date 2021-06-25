COVID19: Indian variant causing fourth wave

Cyprus is facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, as daily cases are being pushed up by the more potent Indian variant, which is spreading on the island, say epidemiologists.

In comments to website Stockwatch, Dr Leontios Kostrikis, a former member of the government’s COVID-19 team, said: “The fourth wave of infections is already underway, with the Indian variant of the virus displacing the formerly dominant British one”.

He argued it was the case for the previous three waves; the fourth wave is driven by a more potent variant that had displaced the previously dominant ones.

“However, the difference is that whereas during the previous waves, there was no immunity in the community from vaccines, this time around we have a good coverage, especially in the older age groups,” said Kostrikis.

He argued the pandemic will now be affecting people in the age groups under 40 who opted not to get vaccinated.

Kostrikis said the only solution is the fastest possible vaccination as it takes at least a month to complete the vaccination coverage with two doses.

Dr Maria Koliou, a government advisor on COVID-19, said the vaccination rollout needs to be speeded up to reach most of the population and protect the community against the more aggressive Indian variant.

According to the latest available data, 63% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 45% have completed their vaccination.

Koliou said the only way to prevent the appearance of new aggressive strains is to vaccinate and observe social distancing, hand washing and wearing face masks.

“Unfortunately, people are not abiding by health measures, not keeping to social distancing, not wearing masks at indoor facilities.

“Under these conditions, the Indian variant will be replacing the British one within a few days,” said Koliou.

Virologist and government advisor Dr Peter Karayiannis said the evidence suggests that mRNA vaccines and the AstraZeneca jabs are over 90% effective against all coronavirus variants.

“Both shots are needed, as just one jab of a COVID-19 vaccine, protection levels against the Indian variant is 30-35%.”