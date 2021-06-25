British Bases police revisit unsolved murder

British Base Area Police are asking the public for help in solving a 23-year-old brutal murder that took place on July 25, 1998, at Lady’s Mile, Limassol.

The fatal stabbing of Michalis Savva Evangelou, who was 25 at the time, was reopened earlier this year and police are hopeful that new methodology, including enhanced DNA testing and fingerprint examinations, will lead to an arrest.

Chief Inspector Panicos Panayi, who is heading the investigation for the SBA police, said: “On the anniversary of the homicide that took place 23 years ago, we are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“All information will be treated with a great sense of confidentiality, and we hope to identify the person responsible in order to offer some relief to the family of the deceased.”

The victim, a builder with no criminal record, was found slumped in the driver seat of his car with the engine running and the lights on in the early hours of July 25, 1998.

He had been stabbed more than 20 times with no clear motive for the killing.

If you have any information that could help, please call the SBA Police on 2596 7227 or 2596 7278.

 

