Boost to US-Greece defence pact

330 views
2 mins read

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved new proposed legislation bolstering the United States’ defence partnership with Greece.

Under the US-Greece Defence and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021, the bipartisan legislation boosts support for Greek military modernization by authorizing new transfers of American military equipment and fostering increased multilateral engagement among Cyprus Greece, Israel, and the United States.

Committee chair Bob Menendez said he was “very proud” to see the Senators come together in support of this “common-sense legislation that not only bolsters Greece’s efforts to modernize its armed forces but also strengthens our bilateral defence relationship and enduring ties.”

“I  look forward to continue working with my colleagues to secure Senate passage of the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act so we can continue promoting security cooperation and lasting stability in the Eastern Mediterranean for years to come.”

The Parliamentary Engagement within the 3+1 Framework authorizes an interparliamentary group among Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States to serve as the legislative component of the 3+1 process launched among the governments in March 2019.

In a joint appeal to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Julie Rayman, Senior Director of Policy and Political Affairs of the American Jewish Committee and Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council, urged for support.

They said the legislation would make Greece an even more dependable partner by: advancing Greece’s military modernization, authorizing new transfers of American military equipment, and investing in the 3+1 partnership that is “redefining the Eastern Mediterranean”. (source CNA)

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from World